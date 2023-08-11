Rooter amps up as Young India's gaming hotspot in latest TV campaign

The campaign aims to position Rooter as the preferred destination for gaming enthusiasts in the country
Rooter, a prominent gaming and esports content platform in India, has introduced its inaugural television advertising campaign. The campaign aims to position Rooter as the preferred destination for gaming enthusiasts in the country, emphasizing its role as a hub for immersive and accessible gaming experiences.
In a notable move, Rooter has unveiled its first-ever TV commercial, a departure from the norm among gaming content platforms in India. The campaign delves into the avid fandom of gaming among young Indians, portraying scenarios where fans will go to great lengths to ensure they don't miss out on exciting game streams and esports events. The campaign consists of three concise 15-second commercials.
The light-hearted narratives follow a curious protagonist who finds himself in amusingly challenging situations while attempting to catch captivating game streams on a friend's phone. The commercials feature Ocean Sharma, a popular eSports Caster and Analyst, playing the role of the knowledgeable and trendy friend who playfully teases the protagonist for not considering Rooter as the convenient solution for seamless entertainment. The tagline, "Game dekhne ka itna load? To kar na Rooter download!" encapsulates the essence of the campaign, inviting viewers to effortlessly enjoy high-quality gaming content.
Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO of Rooter, underscores the significant role gaming plays in contemporary Indian entertainment. He highlights Rooter's efforts to carve out a unique space in the hearts, minds, and screens of young Indians by offering a diverse and immersive range of gaming content. With a presence across multiple platforms including web, app, and smart TVs, Rooter provides viewers with a wide array of gaming experiences while offering creators an engaged audience.
Rajat Gulati, founder & executive producer of Emotion Pictures, the production company behind the campaign, sheds light on the concept behind the films. He explains that the commercials draw inspiration from keen observations of young Indians' gaming behavior, capturing their unwavering curiosity and engagement during action-packed streams. The campaign aims to resonate with Indian gamers by portraying their world, emotions, and passion for gaming through relatable and light-hearted scenarios.
The strategic launch of the campaign coincided with the second season of NODWIN Gaming's BGMI Master Series, the largest esports tournament in the country. Rooter serves as the official digital streaming partner for the event, alongside TV broadcast partner Star Sports. The thematic films are set to be broadcast on television, YouTube, and digital platforms throughout the tournament, encouraging gaming enthusiasts to turn to Rooter for their daily dose of gaming and esports excitement.