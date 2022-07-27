Roposo appoints BBH India as its lead creative agency

The agency will develop consumer-focused and business-driven marketing campaigns for the brand.
BBH India, following a multi-agency pitch, has been chosen as Roposo’s Agency on Record (AOR).
Roposo is a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform and as per its mandate, the Publicis Groupe India agency will develop consumer-focused and business-driven marketing campaigns.
Abhinav Jain, Vice President, Roposo said in a press release, “We are glad to have BBH India on board as our brand agency partner, crafting impactful brand campaigns. We look forward to continue building Roposo as the leading digital destination for live entertainment and commerce, with them.”
Commenting on the win, Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India, said, "It's the age of the creator economy and Roposo is front and centre of this exploding category. There’s incredible potential for Roposo to play a role in pop culture at the intersection of content, lifestyle and commerce. We are excited to partner with the talented team at Glance to help the brand reach its full potential.”