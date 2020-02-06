Royal Enfield appoints PHD as their Global Media Partner

Royal Enfield (a unit of Eicher Motors), the world’s oldest global motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production, has named PHD India its media partner following a multi-agency pitch that involved incumbent Mediacom. The appointment will see the Omnicom-owned agency take on the complete paid media duties (planning and buying) for the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer in India as well as globally (across Asia-Pacific and Europe), for their motorcycles, apparel, genuine motorcycle accessories businesses.