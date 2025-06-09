Royal Enfield’s new Meteor 350 ad is pure motorcycling joy

Set to You’ve Got Me Running in Circles by Sonny Cleveland, a new spot for the Meteor 350, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, takes viewers on a ride filled with pure motorcycling joy.

The two-wheeler giant describes the Meteor 350 as a cruiser made for golden sunsets, winding highways and unhurried journeys. The nearly two-minute ad does its best to capture that feeling.

Relaxed in tone and mood, the ad follows a group of friends on a journey. We don’t know where they are going; all we know is that they are not in a hurry. They prefer to savour the ride rather than rush to the destination.

This is where the charm of the ad lies. There is no technical jargon or focus on features. Instead, it feels like playing a cassette in an old tape recorder, settling down with a cup of chai, and watching the world drift past.

The film brings to mind Royal Enfield’s earlier ad for the Continental GT 650 café racer, which documented an 11,000-kilometre journey from Ace Café in London to Madras Café in Chennai, India. That ad too captured the spirit of the open road.