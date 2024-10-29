RR Kabel launches #LightUpLives to fund education for electricians' kids

This Diwali, RR Kabel, a manufacturer of consumer electricals and wires, is recognising electricians for their essential role during Diwali. The company aims to highlight the importance of these professionals as families across India celebrate the Festival of Lights.

RR Kabel has launched a new TV commercial titled #LightUpLives, which aims to support electricians by sponsoring their children's education through the Kabel Stars Scholarship Program. RR Kabel’s Kabel Star Scholarship Program sponsors the higher education of electricians’ children, providing access to professional training and skills development.

“At RR Kabel, we believe that Diwali is not only a celebration of lights but also of gratitude to those who make this light possible. Electricians play a crucial role in every home, industry, and infrastructure, dedicating their lives to our comfort and safety. This initiative is our way of acknowledging their contribution and giving back by investing in their children’s future. We are committed to creating long-term impact by supporting education and uplifting these families as they work towards realising their aspirations”, said Kirti Kabra, director at R R Global.