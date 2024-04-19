RR Kabel rebrands Luminous Fans with #AapkeKaamKiBaat campaign

"We are excited to unveil RR Signature Fans as a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the consumer electrical segment. Everyone has a different style, taste, and perspective, and when it comes to decorating homes, each individual loves to add their personal touch and express their unique sense of beauty. With this understanding, RR Kabel brings you an extensive range of RR Signature Fans, offering unparalleled features that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our innovative technology, combined with aesthetically pleasing design, allows you to decorate your home and experience the warmth of delight," said Shreegopal Kabra, managing director at RR Kabel.