RummyCircle launches campaign for National Rummy Series with Sourav Ganguly

RummyCircle has announced the launch of its National Rummy Series, an initiative aimed at rummy players across the country. The series will be accompanied by a campaign featuring cricketer Sourav Ganguly, with a five-episode grand finale scheduled to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The series has been conceptualised and executed by RummyCircle.

Fronted by sports legend Sourav Ganguly, the campaign launches with a nationwide call for entries. At the heart of the campaign are four films that creatively highlight the skills of strategy, focus, and composure needed to excel in the game.

Speaking on the launch, Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7, said, “At the heart of everything we do is our dedication to our players and their passion for the game. The National Rummy Series is a testament to our commitment to raising the bar; bringing together the best talent from across the country to compete at the highest level. With initiatives like this, we’re not just creating immersive experiences, we’re building a stage where skill, strategy, and passion are celebrated on a national scale.”

The campaign kicks off with a nationwide call to action — inviting skilled rummy players to join a month-long online tournament on RummyCircle and showcase their strategic abilities. The qualifying rounds will feature weekly eliminations, culminating in the selection of 18 top players who will then compete in an electrifying offline reality-style show. This thrilling journey will be hosted by Sourav Ganguly and documented in a five-episode series, capturing the journey of the 18 finalists as they battle it out to win the coveted title of India’s First National Rummy Champion. The campaign will be rolled out as a 360-degree marketing initiative, launching across television, OTT, and digital channels for reach and nationwide engagement.