RummyCircle launches fourth edition of ‘Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan

Commenting on the 4th Edition of the campaign, Avik Das Kanungo, Associate Vice President- Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said “We are thrilled to present the fourth edition in our series of Raho Ek Kadam Aage campaign with Hrithik Roshan, where he brings his highly skilled and action-packed moves to highlight how he makes the right ‘choice’ to win in life and in rummy. We’ve had an extremely exciting year where we’ve attempted to build the category and reinforce the core brand message of skilled and responsible gameplay while showcasing the thrill of the game. The campaigns have been successful in highlighting RummyCircle as a preferred platform for online rummy where players can hone their gameplay and compete with other skilled players.”