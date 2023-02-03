RummyCircle launches fourth edition of ‘Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan

The film has been designed by DDB Mudra.
RummyCircle, India’s strong market leader in the category, launched the fourth edition of its RAHO EK KADAM AAGE campaign with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, which features exciting action-packed stories of how the star uses his skills to deal with real-life scenarios and his game of online rummy.
Continuing with its underlying theme, the fourth edition of this popular campaign focuses on how foresight, skill, and intelligence are crucial for skilled and responsible gameplay.
The year-long campaign has featured multiple creative films around the central theme of skill gaming using the catch line of Raho Ek Kadam Aage, highlighting the use of planning, critical thinking, situational responses, and decision-making, etc, as winning strategies. Four campaigns have been released in a span of a year-long engagement with Hrithik Roshan as RummyCircle’s brand ambassador, regularly infusing new energy into the campaign and sustaining consumer interest.
Commenting on the 4th Edition of the campaign, Avik Das Kanungo, Associate Vice President- Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said “We are thrilled to present the fourth edition in our series of Raho Ek Kadam Aage campaign with Hrithik Roshan, where he brings his highly skilled and action-packed moves to highlight how he makes the right ‘choice’ to win in life and in rummy. We’ve had an extremely exciting year where we’ve attempted to build the category and reinforce the core brand message of skilled and responsible gameplay while showcasing the thrill of the game. The campaigns have been successful in highlighting RummyCircle as a preferred platform for online rummy where players can hone their gameplay and compete with other skilled players.”
Speaking about his association with RummyCircle, Hrithik Roshan said, “I’ve had a fantastic time working on this campaign over the last year. Online Rummy is growing to become a popular form of entertainment and also offers opportunities for improving mental agility and learning new ways of thinking while also having fun! It’s interesting to see how using critical thinking to make the right choice can be applied for success in both life and a game of skill like rummy. RummyCircle has a variety of playing formats and skill levels providing an opportunity for all kinds of gamers to hone their skills and play according to their preferred styles and experience levels.”
The film in fourth edition of the #RahoEkKadamAage campaign shows Hrithik set in a surreal space where he equates the importance of choosing the right script, with making the right moves in the game of Rummy. He’s also seen carefully making a ‘choice’ to discard and pick the right cards in the game. The film has been designed by DDB Mudra. The fourth leg of this multi-media campaign will be digitally led and will engage consumers through popular video platforms like YouTube and Sharechat as well as various OTT and social media platforms.