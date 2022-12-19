RummyCulture unveils new campaign with Harbhajan Singh

The film has been produced by Grey World Wide India.
RummyCulture, the online skill-based rummy platforms from the house of Gameskraft, has unveiled its latest video campaign with retired cricketer and cricket commentator Harbhajan Singh. With this association, RummyCulture has launched a brand film with Singh which has been released across several digital media channels including YouTube, Facebook and OTTs. The initiative looks at strengthening the brand's philosophy that all of us can be champions with the right skills, tactics, judgment, and willpower.
The film explores how the game of Rummy and brand RummyCulture, both share the ethos of the Culture of Champions. It highlights how one needs the right skills to play Rummy, and that its winners should be christened as Champions too, like in any other sport. The film was produced by Grey World Wide India.
Speaking on the alliance, Harbhajan Singh said, “I am glad to have associated with RummyCulture, which respects the skills that players across the board require, and inspires a Culture of Champions among Rummy players. A game of Rummy needs skill, practice, strategy, perseverance, and dedication to win. Taking this into consideration, it's only correct to acknowledge that champions are made here as well, at RummyCulture.”
Commenting on the partnership, Amit Kushwaha, head of brand strategy, Gameskraft said, “We are proud to have Harbhajan singh on board and are sure that this partnership will rightly communicate our brand’s message and ethos. RummyCulture pursues to highlight the skill and intelligence that players need to play the game of Rummy. This resonates well with Harbhajan Singh, who is a former cricketing Champion. We truly believe that anybody can be a champion in their game with the right knowledge, acumen, and attitude, and look forward to a fruitful association.”