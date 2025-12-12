Rungta Steel brings SRK, Alia and Ranbir together in new TVC

Rungta Steel, a steel and integrated TMT bar manufacturers has launched its latest television commercial (TVC), bringing together Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in a film that highlights the durability and reliability of Rungta Steel TMT Bars. The TVC blends humour, star power, and a strong brand message to reinforce the importance of a solid foundation in every home.

Advertisment

In this advert, Bhatt brings back her charming and passionate Rani from Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani, while Kapoor reintroduces Shiva the young guy with pyrokinetic powers from Brahmastra. And Shah Rukh returns to his swaggering Jawan role as Vikram Rathore, complete with grey hair.

Ranbir teases SRK’s Jawan avatar and jokes, “Sar bachaake, Vikram Rathore. Kahin phir se na bhool jaao aap kaun ho,” prompting him to answer Ranbir’s fiery “agni-astra” with a sly comeback. The exchange quickly escalates into a dramatic face-off.

Alia steps in as Rani just as the tension peaks, stopping them before they can wreak havoc in her kitchen. Irritated by her interruptions, both men turn to her and ask where they should take their clash instead. In classic Rani style, she points them to a pillar- sturdy, reliable and built to withstand the heat.

Crafted with advanced metallurgical processes and state-of-the-art technology, Rungta Steel TMT Bars deliver exceptional strength, uniformity, and superior load-bearing capacity.

The trio have collaborated for the fuorth time for a Rungta advertisement. The last one had SRK as a marriage counsellor for Ranbir and Alia.

On the launch of the new TVC, Arvind Kumar, joint vice president –sales & marketing (TMT, Wire Rod & Cement), Rungta Mines said, “Through this TVC, we wanted to show that while everyday life can be unpredictable and full of unexpected moments, the one thing that should never be in doubt is the strength and reliability of your home. With Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor bringing this idea to life so effortlessly, the message becomes even more relatable. Rungta Steel TMT Bars are engineered to deliver exceptional durability and safety, ensuring that every structure built with them stands firm for generations. This campaign affirms our commitment to providing ‘ekdum solid’ strength to homes across India.”