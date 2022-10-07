Rungta Steel TMT Bar launches new TVC featureing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Rungta Mines, the leading Steel manufacturer, market its product under the brand name “RUNGTA STEEL TMT BAR” officially launched their new television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood’s Ekdum solid couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
In the TV commercial, content Alia and Ranbir are seen talking about their new home while spending time together in their living room. Ranbir explains to Alia how Rungta Steel TMT bar is manufactured using cutting-edge technology and engineering to guarantee that structures made from them are built with superior strength and shock resistance, which will add a "solid" foundation to their new home.
Rungta Steel TMT bars have built-in qualities such as consistent grades, tolerances, and dimensions that guarantee consistency in quality and stability. These steel bars undergo a series of rigorous quality checks after production to guarantee extended stability, durability, and flawless workability. The company offers to meet the demands of the construction industry with the ISO and OHSAS certifications and is utilised in variour Govt & private projects in India. The same features have been highlighted in the latest TVC