Runwal Group appoints Sangeeta Prasad as Group CEO

Having done her Bachelor of Engineering from Jadavpur University and her post-graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Lucknow, she has gone on to hold various leadership roles across the top conglomerates of India. Starting her professional journey at Tata Steel, she worked in multiple business roles over the 16 years at the company. Her next stint was at the Mahindra Group where her last role was “MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited”, the listed real estate vertical of the group. She was also a Member of the group executive board and the co-chair of the group diversity council during her tenure at Mahindra Group.