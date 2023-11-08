Runwal Group unfolds new film for Diwali– Where New Stories Begin

The ad starts with a child making a list of crackers for Diwali. As his mother takes him on a journey down memory lane, she shares her own childhood experiences of celebrating Diwali, highlighting the significance of celebrating the festivals with your near and dear ones. The child expresses how he does not get to celebrate Diwali with the same fanfare. The father turns the dejection into celebration as he showcases his plans to buy a beautiful home in one of the lifestyle townships of Runwal Group. When they move to the new home, a surprise party with the entire extended family is awaiting the child and they create memories of a beautiful Diwali just how he wished.