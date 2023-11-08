Runwal Group unfolds new film for Diwali– Where New Stories Begin

The film showcases how having a spacious home enables a family to invite relatives and enjoy the festival together with grandeur.
Runwal Group announced the launch of its Diwali brand film, ‘Where New Stories Begin’. The film talks about the joy of having grand Diwali celebrations which most of the families in the city miss out.
It revolves around a family's journey to a better home, fulfilling their dreams of a superior life and the bonds that strengthen as a result.
The ad starts with a child making a list of crackers for Diwali. As his mother takes him on a journey down memory lane, she shares her own childhood experiences of celebrating Diwali, highlighting the significance of celebrating the festivals with your near and dear ones. The child expresses how he does not get to celebrate Diwali with the same fanfare. The father turns the dejection into celebration as he showcases his plans to buy a beautiful home in one of the lifestyle townships of Runwal Group. When they move to the new home, a surprise party with the entire extended family is awaiting the child and they create memories of a beautiful Diwali just how he wished.
The film is live on all social media platforms including Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin. It will also be advertised through OTT platforms and mobile marketing.
Lucy Roychoudhury, head of sales, marketing and CRM, Runwal Group, said, “At Runwal Group, we believe in creating landmarks that not only provide exceptional living spaces but also nurture relationships and foster community living. This film encapsulates our commitment to this ethos and resonates with the true spirit of Diwali.”
Palak Dani Mansotra, chief marketing officer, Subodh Runwal Group, added, "Diwali is a time when we cherish our traditions and create lasting memories with our families. Our film showcases the importance of these cherished moments and emphasises the role of a spacious home and township living in fostering them."