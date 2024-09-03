Rupali Ganguly celebrates family bonding in new Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan TVC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aashirvaad, has launched a new TV campaign starring popular actress Rupali Ganguly. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of monsoon, the film brings to life simple yet profound joy of family bonding over a plate of crispy, golden pakoras made with Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan.
Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan, is made from 100% chana dal sourced from Bikaner, Rajasthan. It is then processed using state-of-the-art Air Classifier Mill (ACM) technology to preserve the aroma and consistent granulation in a contactless end-to-end process which ensures hygiene.
The product essence is captured in a very slice of life family TVC with a tagline, "Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan – Swaad Khub Bhaaye, Ghaanth Nahi Bas Ghulta Jaaye," emphasising the product’s promise of a lump-free, batter that enhances the flavour and texture of dishes.
Speaking about the new campaign, Anuj Rustagi, COO, staples and adjacencies, ITC, said, "Through our new TVC, we are not just showcasing the product Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan, but also celebrating the moments that make family bonding special. Our commitment continues to be in providing great quality offerings that helps cherish such memorable family moments, and we believe this campaign will be well-received by our consumers."
Aashirvaad forayed into the Besan segment in March 2023, and since then has expanded its presence from Delhi to all major markets across India in 2024.
Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan is available in 1 kg and 500 g packs across retail stores in all states except the North Eastern states and Kerala. The product is also available on itcstore.in and on e-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart, Amazon and Big Basket.