Rupee112 new campaign promotes short term loans for financial freedom

Rupee112, a digital lending platform, has launched its latest campaign, “A Step Towards Financial Freedom,” highlighting the role of short-term personal loans in addressing financial needs across life stages. Targeting India’s youth, the campaign features videos demonstrating how accessible loans can help individuals manage their finances and achieve milestones.

The campaign unfolds through a series of digital video ads, capturing moments where financial constraints threaten to hold people back from reaching their dreams. However, with Rupee112’s convenient, paperless loan process, these challenges are overcome.

Speaking on the announcement, Vikkas Goyal, founder, Rupee112 said, “At Rupee112, we understand the challenges that the salaried workforce, especially the youth, faces when it comes to managing their finances. Our mission is to ensure that these challenges don’t stop people from achieving their dreams. With our easy, paperless loan process, we provide an accessible solution to bridge the gap and empower individuals to take charge of their financial future. This campaign is a reflection of that mission.”

In the first video, A School Reunion, Reconnected by Friendship, three childhood friends plan to meet in Goa for the New Year. One friend, short on funds, seeks advice from his father, who suggests Rupee112. After securing a loan through the platform, the friend books the tickets and shares them with the group. The video ends with the friends meeting in Goa, highlighting how financial access can help make meaningful connections possible.

Mayank Saxena, marketing head, Rupee112 spoke, “We wanted to create a campaign that truly resonates with our audience by showcasing the everyday struggles and triumphs people face when it comes to finances. The beauty of Rupee112 lies in its simplicity and accessibility. It’s not just about providing loans; it’s about making life’s moments – whether they’re big or small – a reality. We hope this campaign inspires individuals to take that step toward financial freedom, no matter what phase of life they’re in.”

The second video depicts Varun at a café, surprised by an unexpectedly high bill. Struggling to manage, he learns about Rupee112 from the waiter and uses its instant loan service to settle the bill. Relieved, Varun confidently pays and leaves with his partner. The video highlights the convenience of Rupee112's quick loan process and its tagline, "Ease Out Your Loan Hiccups."

The third video, A Sister’s Sacrifice, shows a young woman earning Rs 30,000 and unable to buy a laptop for her brother's college work. After discussing her challenge with a friend, she learns about Rupee112 and uses the platform’s quick loan process to secure funds. With the loan, she purchases the laptop and supports her brother’s education. The story highlights how short-term loans can ease financial burdens and enable families to support one another in times of need.