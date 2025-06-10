Rush by Hike launches first brand campaign #ChaloJeetKiChaal with Krushna Abhishek

Rush by Hike, a skill-based casual gaming platform, has unveiled its inaugural brand campaign, #ChaloJeetKiChaal, featuring actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. The campaign is designed to celebrate skill-based gaming in India and will be rolled out across TV, radio, and digital channels in key growth markets.

The five-week campaign began on June 10, with the goal of reaching over 20 million users, primarily in Hindi-speaking regions of India. At its core, #ChaloJeetKiChaal aims to highlight individuals who demonstrate strategic thinking and adaptability. With Ludo, Rush's flagship game, as the central element, Krushna Abhishek's involvement is intended to convey that strategic moves and smart thinking are beneficial in both gaming and everyday life.

Manish Kumar, CFO, Hike, stated, "#ChaloJeetKiChaal is our way of turning the spotlight on India’s sharpest gamers - people who play smart, hustle hard, and know that strategy & skill always wins over chance. We wanted the campaign to be as fun and fast-paced as the platform itself and bring gaming into the mainstream conversation with a smile.” He added that the campaign targets young, ambitious audiences, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Kumar also noted that Krushna Abhishek was chosen for the campaign because he "embodies the spirit of Bharat — quick-witted, endlessly relatable, and driven by hustle."

The campaign will feature a 360-degree media rollout, including television, radio, and digital advertising, to build omnichannel visibility. It will also include performance marketing across Meta and Google, with celebrity integrations featuring Manisha Rani, Sunny Singh, and Nitish Rana. The strategy includes targeted vernacular campaigns and culturally-rooted storytelling led by regional influencers to increase market penetration and relevance. In-app and social media contests are also planned to encourage community participation.