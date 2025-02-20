Saatchi & Saatchi brings alive the #FedExFactor in South Africa with new ad

Saatchi & Saatchi India has launched a new brand video for FedEx, emphasising its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The video leverages FedEx’s partnership with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) to position the company as a key global logistics provider. It highlights FedEx’s network in South Africa and worldwide, showcasing its reliability in supporting SME businesses.

Titled ‘The Shipment,’ the digital ad highlights the challenges SMEs face in ensuring reliable deliveries. It follows Sibusiso, a South African SME owner struggling with shipping delays. The video features three Joburg Super Kings (JSK) cricketers attempting flawed delivery methods, ultimately emphasizing that logistics is best handled by experts. Under the #FedExFactor theme, the ad showcases FedEx’s global network, ensuring timely deliveries in and out of South Africa multiple times a week.

Speaking about the campaign, Rohit Malkani, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India said, “For several years, Saatchi & Saatchi has been churning out great work for different cricket franchises. From conceptualisation to finish it has been a complete riot! We threw out 20 plus gags/devices before choosing the three featured in the video. Casting continued through Christmas and New Year and the video came together in Johannesburg under Roopali’s nuanced direction. Aman’s music was the icing on the cake. After that, I couldn’t think of a better way to start our 2025!”

“FedEx plays a significant role in empowering SMEs. We are proud to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs, giving them the ‘#FedExFactor’ to succeed. The video displays how small businesses can rely on our expertise, speed and extensive network to deliver their products locally and internationally,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of marketing and air network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Hindol Purkayastha, head of North and East, Saatchi & Saatchi India, added, “We are super excited about this campaign for many reasons. Firstly, the trust FedEx placed in us to bring this idea to life, and second, the incredible results it’s delivering in an international market. This is just the beginning, and with so much more to come, we are gunning for the extraordinary. In today’s world, cricket fans remember content that stands out and delivering that with the same excellence that FedEx embodies globally, has been a sheer joy.”