Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags digital mandate for Jio-bp

SSP will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement as it sets out on its digital journey to build a strong online presence across a variety of channels. Additionally, SSP will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy.
By utilising the potential of digital platforms, Jio-bp aims to engage more customers, reach a wider audience, and provide personalised experiences. Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate brings in its expertise in crafting innovative digital campaigns and their deep understanding of the Indian market, which will help make a substantial and enduring impact in the digital space.
Paritosh Srivastava, chief executive officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Jio-bp in realizing their ambitious goals for the Indian market. Our partnership seeks to further accelerate Jio-bp's trajectory in the upcoming years to continue building on the amazing growth it has demonstrated over the past several years.”
“Jio-bp is working on reimagining mobility in the country and we are thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey. Together, we seek to build a seamless digital experience that resonates with customers, propels the growth of Jio-bp, and paves the path for a new era of mobility solutions in India,” said Prachi Bali, executive vice president & business head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.