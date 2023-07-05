Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags Enamor's digital mandate

Sandra Daniels, vice president marketing, Enamor said, “We are super excited to collaborate with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate for Enamor’s mandate. Enamor has always aimed to be disruptive in the lingerie category by initiating distinctive conversations and keeping the fun and fabulous women at the centre of everything it does. With the expertise and capabilities of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide, Enamor is poised to continue its upward trajectory. We hope to continue the journey of engaging our audiences through insightful and disruptive initiatives and activations.”