Advertising News

Saatvik Green Energy launches TVC with brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan

The campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to sustainable solutions and its vision of making solar energy more relatable to Indian households and businesses.

afaqs! news bureau
Saatvik Green Energy (SGEL), a solar PV module manufacturer, has announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its official brand ambassador. The association aims to increase public engagement and raise awareness about clean energy adoption in the country.

To kick off the partnership, Saatvik has launched a new TVC campaign featuring the actor, built around the tagline "Bolta Hai Kartik – Solar Matlab Saatvik". 

