Sabhyata’s Diwali campaign #RedefiningCelebration applauds the power of womanhood

Speaking on the Campaign, Chayan Verma, marketing head, Sabhyata said, “Celebrating the power of womanhood is central to everything we do at Sabhyata. Our brand ethos represents Indian cultural values and progressive mindset as seen depicted by Sheeba Chaddha, and our campaign, #RedifineCelebration reflects our deep connect with the inspiring women of today. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage working women to #RedefineCelebration by taking a stand and supporting fellow women who wish to plan a family. Given the criticality of the message, we will be using interesting mix of digital platforms to maximize our reach besides that the video shall be played across all our stores.”