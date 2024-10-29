Sabhyata’s new campaign encourages workplaces to support new mothers

Sabhyata, an ethnic wear brand, has unveiled its latest Diwali campaign, #CelebratingMotherhood. The campaign centres on supporting new mothers and fostering empathetic work environments that aid their growth.

The campaign film features actress Mahathi Ramesh and actor Gagan Dev Riar against a Diwali backdrop. It depicts an interaction between a manager and Chhavi, a returning employee, addressing her need for privacy to pump breast milk. The film highlights the guilt new mothers feel while balancing work and personal responsibilities. In a significant moment, the manager sends Chhavi to the storage room, which has been transformed into a Mother’s Room, complete with a Sabhyata Gift bag and a card wishing her luck on her project, acknowledging the need for supportive spaces for new mothers.

Through #CelebratingMotherhood, Sabhyata aims to shed light on the challenges new mothers encounter in today’s India, emphasising the role that workplaces and society can play in supporting their well-being.

Chayan Verma, marketing head, Sabhyata, shared his thoughts on the campaign: "At Sabhyata, celebrating the strength and beauty of womanhood has always been at the heart of what we do. This campaign addresses a real issue faced by working mothers—privacy and support at the workplace. While maternity leave is important, it’s often not enough to help women transition smoothly back into their careers. The idea for this campaign came from conversations with mothers who struggled to find private spaces to pump breast milk. This affects their ability to fully reintegrate into the workforce despite their commitment. We believe it’s essential for organisations to foster an empathetic environment that supports new mothers, empowering them to succeed. Through this campaign, we hope to spark conversations that drive meaningful change."

Manish Sharma, director, P se Picture, said “While writing this story I realised that corporate culture often overlooks the full reality of a working woman’s life. But when a workplace truly cares and supports her role as a mother, she thrives—and so does the company. It’s time we reimagine what success looks like for working mothers.”

The campaign adopts a digital-first approach and will be promoted across all of Sabhyata’s social media platforms. Additionally, the video will be screened at Sabhyata stores nationwide to ensure the message reaches customers directly.