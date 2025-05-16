Sachin and Sara Tendulkar share bond with their dogs in new Spinny ad

Sara Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar have teamed up for an Instagram collaboration featuring their indie dogs, Spike and Max, highlighting their bond, trust, and love for long drives. Spinny's new film "God Promise" features Sachin Tendulkar and an indie dog, highlighting the brand's 3-year warranty on Assured+ cars.

Additionally, Sara Tendulkar shared photos with her dogs and Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting family moments. Captioning the post, Sara wrote:

“A really, really long relationship and a promise for the ages. This @myspinny ad brought back memories—of drives, laughs and Spike & Max. This one’s incredibly close to my heart. #godpromise”

