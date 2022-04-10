Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor reminiscence their BEST moments in new ads for Chalo App

The app lets you live track your BEST bus location, buy tickets, and shows the number of passengers in it.
Everybody loves a success story, especially the curtains bit. Chalo App has done the same for cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Anil Kapoor in a new campaign.
Both protagonists detail how the BEST bus, Mumbai’s public transport service, played a pivotal role during their young years and helped them on their path to success.
Towards the end of the ads, both celebrate the fact that BEST is now moving ahead with modern times; the Chalo app lets you track the bus’ location in real-time, buy tickets, and show the number of people on board.
Siriti, a creative communications agency is behind both the ads. In the past couple of weeks, Dream11, a fantasy gaming app, has released ads where cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan talk about that one person who helped them in their childhood days. Quite the connection of the ad themes in both campaigns.