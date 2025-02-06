Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath face off again in Dr Agarwal’s new TVC

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital releases a new television commercial (TVC) featuring cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath. The commercial aims to inform viewers about the importance of regular eye check-ups.

In the ad, Tendulkar and McGrath discuss a key cricket moment to stress the importance of regular eye exams. The campaign raises awareness about eye health.

“This TV commercial goes beyond simply promoting our services—it encourages people to recognise the importance of regular eye check-ups, even when their vision seems fine. Also, getting your eyes checked regularly ought to be a habit for everyone. I would like to thank the two cricketing legends for working together in our mission to encourage people to take better care of their eyes and take proactive steps to improve their eyesight,” said Ayushman Chiranewala, chief marketing officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital worked with Moonshot and director Rahul Bharti to create this concept, highlighting the importance of eye health.

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder of Moonshot, said, "Glenn McGrath and Sachin facing off again—the '90s coming to life all over again. It’s something our target audience would absolutely enjoy. Addressing one of the most controversial moments from their time on the field, while seamlessly integrating our call to action, was the icing on the cake. The goal was to create something memorable to encourage people to get their eyes tested regularly. A big thanks to our director, Rahul Bharti, for perfectly executing the film in terms of cast and look."