Sachin Tendulkar begins a new innings as Chitale Bandhu’s global brand ambassador

Rugwed Deshpande, director of Setu Advertising, expressed excitement about the brand's new collaboration, stating, "Chitale Bandhu brand is deeply rooted in its regional identity, yet it aspires to be loved across the nation and respected on a global scale. We sought a figure who embodies this journey, and Sachin Tendulkar was the perfect match. His involvement not only elevates our brand but will also bring a sense of enjoyment through our upcoming campaigns."