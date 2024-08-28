Sachin Tendulkar begins a new innings as Chitale Bandhu’s global brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chitale Bandhu, a family-owned brand based and built out of Pune since 1950, has signed master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, as its brand ambassador. This association also marks the beginning of Chitale Bandhu’s 75th year in the business and aligns with their vision to build a strong national and global network. Pune-based Setu Advertising is the brand and strategy partner that has orchestrated this collaboration.
Rugwed Deshpande, director of Setu Advertising, expressed excitement about the brand's new collaboration, stating, "Chitale Bandhu brand is deeply rooted in its regional identity, yet it aspires to be loved across the nation and respected on a global scale. We sought a figure who embodies this journey, and Sachin Tendulkar was the perfect match. His involvement not only elevates our brand but will also bring a sense of enjoyment through our upcoming campaigns."
Founded in Pune, Chitale Bandhu exports its products to 30+ countries including the USA, UK, Europe and Australia. It has a diverse portfolio of sweets and savouries with more than 125 products that are loved across generations. Bakarwadi, a crunchy anytime snack, is synonymous with Chitale Bandhu and has followers across the world. Additionally, the Amba Burfi, Kaju Katli and a wide Chivda range are the most popular products from the house of Chitale.
“Sachin Tendulkar’s values of dedication and excellence mirror those of our founders, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our brand ambassador. We look forward to creating new memories with our customers through this collaboration," said Indraneel Chitale, partner, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale.
“As someone who values tradition and excellence, I am pleased to partner with Chitale Bandhu, a brand that has been a cherished part of so many lives, including mine, for generations,” said Sachin Tendulkar. “I’m excited to join them as they celebrate their 75th-year milestone and continue to bring joy to families across the globe.”
The brand, in addition to expanding its geographic presence, is also brining in new innovations in the market, including namkeen in a bar format, a ready-to-eat range of traditional Maharashtrian recipes and more.