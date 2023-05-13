Sachin Tendulkar files FIR against a pharmaceutical company for using his likeness in 'fake advertisements'

The business, sachinhealth.in, used his name, photo and voice for promotion without permission.
Former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly filed an FIR with Mumbai Police against a medical company for using his name and likeness in 'fake advertisements' endorsing their product.
According to PTI, the report was lodged by one of Tendulkar's aides, Ramesh Pardhe, who came across these online advertisements which were using the cricketer's likeness without his permissions.
The FIR says that the company, which is doing business online on their website sachinhealth.in, claims Tendulkar has endorsed its product line. Tendulkar has instructed his aide to take legal action on the company as the fake endorsement maligned his image .
The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons under IPC (Indian Penal Code) 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation).
The website is not operational as of now. It uses Tendulkar's likeness in its logo as well as his name.