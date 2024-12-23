Sachin Tendulkar inspires financial success in Bank of Baroda’s new ad

Bank of Baroda, a public sector bank, announced the release of its first ad campaign and brand film, Play The Masterstroke, featuring the cricketing star and the bank’s global brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar. Just as Sachin is synonymous with playing some incredible masterstrokes on the cricket pitch throughout his career, the film encourages people to boldly and confidently play the masterstrokes of their lives to realise their financial dreams and aspirations, by choosing a bank that is trusted and backed by a legacy of over a century.

The tagline ‘Play The Masterstroke’ serves as a motivational call to action for customers, urging them to chase their dreams, be it owning a home, purchasing a car, or achieving a significant personal or professional milestone. With Sachin Tendulkar, who symbolises excellence, trust, resilience, consistency and leadership, as the face of the campaign, the Bank reinforces its position as a trusted partner in helping customers score big and achieve their financial goals.

Bank of Baroda has also launched a product film with Sachin on the bob Masterstroke Savings Account, an exclusive bank account designed for customers looking for a premium banking experience. The ad grabs the attention of viewers and conveys the many unique features and host of privileges that come with the bob Masterstroke Savings Account.

Shailendra Singh, chief general manager - HR and marketing, Bank of Baroda said, “The association with Sachin Tendulkar marks an interesting phase in the branding journey of Bank of Baroda, known for consistently reinventing itself to connect with the marketplace and remain meaningful to its customers. Sachin embodies the spirit of ambition and determination that resonates within each one of us. Just as Sachin has inspired millions to strive for greatness, it is our endeavour to serve the people of India in achieving their aspirations.”

The Play The Masterstroke campaign extends the term ‘Masterstroke’ from the cricketing domain to the banking space, with the tagline also deftly incorporating other cricketing vocabulary such as ‘over’ and ‘century’.

The background music in the brand film is an original composition that was especially curated using a combination of an acoustic violin and an electric violin, with the subtle integration of "Yeh Hain Mera Masterstroke” to reinforce the brand positioning.

The brand film will be played on social media and across theatres in India, with the product cuts being played extensively on television. The ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’ ad film will be played on television in 10 languages.