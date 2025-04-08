Sachin Tendulkar puts Apollo SUV tyres to test in new TVC

VML has partnered with Apollo Tyres to launch a new campaign titled "Bring out the SUV in your SUV" to promote the Apollo Apterra SUV Tyre range. The campaign targets SUV owners and focuses on the tyre's performance across different terrains.

The campaign highlights the use of Apollo Apterra SUV tyres, which feature 2X stronger technology, to improve vehicle performance on both city roads and off-road terrains.

“This campaign dives deep into the minds of SUV owners and understands that what they need for their vehicle is a tyre that can match its power. VML has positioned Apollo Apterra tyres as the best partner to help unleash full potential of an SUV across all terrains in India – from city streets to rocky roads, smooth highways to uneven landscapes, chaotic city traffic to steep mountains,” said Rajesh Dahiya, vice president, commercial, at Apollo Tyres.

"Apollo Tyres as a company has always stood for breakthrough innovations," said Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India. "But more than that, it’s their vision to empower every vehicle owner on and off road and bring out the best in their vehicle. That’s what adds meaning to every piece of work.”

The campaign features a TV commercial with Apollo Tyres brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The ad shows an SUV using Apollo Apterra tyres driving across different terrains, highlighting the tyre's performance.

Sundeep Sehgal, senior VP and executive creative director at VML Delhi, elaborated on the campaign's vision: "The idea is to go beyond selling tyres. To build and own a one-of-a-kind off roading culture by empowering SUV owners to bring out the best in their SUVs.”

The campaign is set to roll out across various platforms, including television, digital, and social media, aiming to engage SUV owners and enthusiasts across the country.