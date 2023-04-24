Brands celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's half-century

Brands like, Spinny, Tanishq, Apollo Tyres, Amul etc have come up with unique ads for Tendulkar's 50th birthday.
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, who is considered as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, has turned 50 on April 24, 2023. In an international career span of 24 years, Tendulkar, is known by many names like 'God of Cricket', the 'Little Master', and 'master blaster'.
It seems like Tendulkar's birthday has taken over as a theme across social media platforms. From cricketers to entertainment channels to brands, birthday wishes are flooding in for the legend across all platforms.
The former India captain who retired from cricket ten years ago has been associated with various brands like, Unacademy, Paytm, Spinny, Tanishq, Apollo Tyres, Boost, IDBI Federal Life Insurance and many more.
On his 50th birthday, here's a look at some of the brand's birthday wishes:
Tanishq's tribute
Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched a solitaire collection ‘Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar’ in collaboration with Tendulkar. The collection pays a tribute to Tendulkar's remarkable achievements celebrating 'Master Blaster’s 100 international centuries', during this 50th birthday year.
Apollo Tyres print ad
The brand has been associated with Tendulkar since 2018. To wish the cricketer, the brand has published an ad on the front page of 'The Times of India'. The ad reads, "10 stands for legendary performance. It's beyond talent. Above Competition. It's what everyone aspires to be. But a handful can. It's unstoppable. Unbeatable. 10 is not just a number. It's an attitude. One 10 can inspire a billion. Just like you inspire us to go the distance. Happy Birthday, 10DULKAR!"
This unique ad highlights Tendulkar's journey and how he became a legendary.
Amul dedicates video montage to Tendulkar
Dairy giant Amul, has dedicated a video montage to Tendulkar. Compiling all the throwback ads from his past, the brand has tried to capture all the moments in a 51 second long video.
Spinny comes up with #sachinsfirstcar
On the occasion of Tendulkar's 50th birthday, Spinny, the full-stack used car buying and selling platform, has come up with a unique interactive tribute.
The brand has decorated Tendulkar's iconic Maruti 800 model with birthday wishes from fans. The tribute commemorates the enduring legacy of the cricketing icon and pays homage to his remarkable career and life achievements.
Tendulkar has been associated with Spinny since 2019.
Star Sports India #50forsachin
Star Sports India, in an Instagram post shared a short clip, captioned as "On behalf of a billion fans, we would like to wish you a very happy birthday. Congratulations on your most important 50 yet!
Rario unveils digital collectibles for Tendulkar
Rario, largest digital collectibles platform for cricket fans, has unveiled its highly anticipated mobile app. The platform has on boarded over 150 exclusive players as brand ambassadors, which includes some of the biggest names in cricket, like Sachin Tendulkar, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, and Smriti Mandhana.
The brand has announced a special partnership with Tendulkar. It will be launching a collection of 10 limited edition digital cards as a tribute to the cricketer on his 50th birthday.
In addition to this, publishing house Simon & Schuster is paying tribute to the icon with a book Celebrating a Maestro – Sachin@50 by the TV show host and founder of RevSportz, Boria Majumdar. The book has original essays and pieces by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, his brother Ajit Tendulkar, cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, David Warner.
Tendulkar fans paid tribute to the icon on Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 22 April, 2023. Also, a life-sized statue of Tendulkar will be unveiled soon as a tribute, at the Wankhede Stadium.