Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to watch IPL on JioCinema

With this, Tendulkar has also been appointed as brand ambassador for JioCinema.
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been onboarded as a brand ambassador for Jio Cinema. The Indian batsman has reinforced JioCinema’s efforts to make IPL viewing synonymous with digital.
Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he asks fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the former Mumbai Indians' player and captain will participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms, the company informed.
JioCinema is owned by Viacom18, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and Paramount Global. Mumbai Indians is a team owned by Reliance Industries, and Tendulkar has played his IPL innings in the same franchise. His son Arjun Tendulkar is also a part of the Mumbai Indians team.
After the release of the ad film, netizens have flooded the comment section of post, and promised that they are going to watch Tata IPL 2023 only on JioCinema.
Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”
“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades,” added Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital.”
The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.