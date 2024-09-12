Saffola and Ronit Roy urge consumers to take 'Step Up For Your Heart' initiative

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Upon completion, participants may receive rewards like coupons from Healthians, Boat Smart Rings, Noise Colorfit Pulse 3 or a one-month CultFit membership.
Saffola, a health-centric heart-care brand, announces the Step-Up For Your Heart campaign to inspire individuals to check their heart health this World Heart Day. Building on the brand’s #RozKaHealthyStep message, this campaign continues to drive awareness about the impact of unhealthy lifestyles on our hearts, encouraging consumers to adopt simple, heart-focused steps every day for a healthier lifestyle.
This year, Saffola urges its consumers to take their heart health more seriously by participating in the Saffola ‘Step Up For Your Heart’ initiative. It has been proven that daily climbing of stairs may reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%. The European Society of Cardiology states that climbing four flights of stairs in under a minute is an indicator of good heart health; this serves as the inspiration of the challenge. The initiative offers a crucial opportunity for participants to take the stairs as the first step towards a healthier heart lifestyle.
Consumers can kickstart their journey to a healthier heart, by visiting www.saffolastepup.marico.in. This will connect them to a video message from renowned actor, Ronit Roy, who will guide and motivate them through the campaign task. The step-up task puts heart health to the test by encouraging participants to climb stairs in real time, for a small duration, while having an engaging light-hearted AI-conversation with Ronit Roy. Upon completion, each participant will learn how they performed against their competing counterparts, basis the number of steps taken and their level of huffing and puffing.
In today’s fast-paced world, poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, and stress have strained our hearts, weakening the hardest-working organ in our bodies. Our hearts, though resilient, can endure only that much before they push back. The key to preventing this is simple - Roz ka Healthy Step, taking healthy steps every day. Saffola’s Step Up For Your Heart initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to prioritise heart health through the simple tasks one can incorporate. It not only advocates for heart-healthy living but also emphasises expert-driven discussions on safeguarding hearts. Incorporating activities like climbing steps into our daily routine is one of the simpler and effective ways to care for our hearts.
Speaking about the campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico said, “As a brand committed to championing heart and overall health, Saffola has always been at the forefront of encouraging healthier lifestyles. This World Heart Day, we take it a step further with our 'Step Up For Your Heart' initiative. Did you know, according to a scientific study walking up 50 stairs a day may reduce the risk of heart ailments by 20%? This initiative is to focus on this simple yet impactful act of climbing stairs as one of the ways to take care of your heart, as the main #RozKaHealthyStep. The other big step towards a healthier heart is about eating right, where Saffola plays a huge role. We believe that small, consistent steps today can lead to a healthier tomorrow for everyone.”
Every participant in the Saffola ‘Step Up For Your Heart’ challenge will receive assured rewards. These may include discount coupons from Healthians, Boat Smart Rings, Noise Colorfit Pulse 3 as well as one-month CultFit memberships. Plus, participants can share the challenge with others, nominating them to take part in the heart healthy initiative and join the movement towards a healthier lifestyle.
The Saffola ‘Step Up For Your Heart’ challenge will be live for a month.