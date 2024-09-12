Saffola and Ronit Roy urge consumers to take 'Step Up For Your Heart' initiative

Speaking about the campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico said, “As a brand committed to championing heart and overall health, Saffola has always been at the forefront of encouraging healthier lifestyles. This World Heart Day, we take it a step further with our 'Step Up For Your Heart' initiative. Did you know, according to a scientific study walking up 50 stairs a day may reduce the risk of heart ailments by 20%? This initiative is to focus on this simple yet impactful act of climbing stairs as one of the ways to take care of your heart, as the main #RozKaHealthyStep. The other big step towards a healthier heart is about eating right, where Saffola plays a huge role. We believe that small, consistent steps today can lead to a healthier tomorrow for everyone.”