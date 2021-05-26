Saffola asks consumers if their honey brand is ‘100% pure’

Marico’s latest ad for Saffola Honey reinforces its claim of being the 100 per cent pure honey brand in the market.
‘100% Pure, 100% Sure.’ That’s the tagline driving Marico’s Saffola Honey. Being healthy as well as sweet are the key product benefits of honey, and what seems to be actually driving differentiation in the category is the purity claim.
Marico’s latest ad for Saffola Honey reinforces its claim of being the 100 per cent pure honey brand in the market. The ad film further asks the consumers if they are completely sure about the quality of their honey brand.
The purity factor of branded honey became even more important when major brands like Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami (Zandu Honey) failed purity tests during an investigation by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a Delhi-based public interest research and advocacy organisation, last year.
The situation further aggravated the rivalry between Dabur and Marico.
Only Saffola came out unscathed from CSE’s investigation, after passing the tests. The brand’s ads carry the results of tests like NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) as a purity badge.