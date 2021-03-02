Saffola Chyawan Amrut takes on the amusing new trend of consuming too many herbal supplements…

… It, instead, asks folks to consume Chyawan Amrut whose Ayurvedic ingredients will boost your immunity.
If the heightened focus on health and immunity was one of the benefits we gleaned from last year, there’s also a weird pitfall to it. The high amount of natural or Ayurvedic supplements/drinks we’ve started to consume. So much so that it has now become hard to keep track.
It’s this amusing habit that FMCG giant Saffola has taken on in its new spot made by creative agency 82.5 Communications. Featuring three generations of a family (grandparents, parents and children), we see how through the course of a day, the family has to sit down for "Chyawanprash time", “Kadha time” and “Haldi-doodh time”…
… The folks are, instead, encouraged to choose Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut. It “is enhanced with 50 per cent more amla and extra goodness of turmeric, giloy and ashwagandha, which help boost your immunity.”
Commenting on the latest TVC, Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer – India Sales, and CEO – new business, Marico, said, “While we embrace the new normal and resume our daily lives with a fresh perspective of putting our health first in today’s scenario, many of us identify with the relevance of old-school remedies.”
“However, a lot of times, doing too many things and trying out myriad solutions with our busy schedules becomes a challenge. Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha is our effort aimed at bridging this gap. It gives our consumers the goodness of Chyawanprash with 50 per cent extra amla, ayush kwath ingredients and turmeric. We want to position it as a wholesome immunity-boosting ritual for the entire family with the benefits of Ayurvedic ingredients.”
Anuraag Khandelwal, ECD and creative head Mumbai, 82.5 Communications, added, “When it comes to building immunity, ‘Dadi maa ke nuskey’ still holds a very important part in our lives. Age-old traditions and healing methods are still used in many households. We wanted to leverage this fact by informing our consumers that the benefits of all these methods can now be found in one product. And, this ‘all-benefits-in-one’ approach is what Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha stands for.”
Agency credentials
Advertising agency: 82.5 Advertising & Marketing Communications
Chairman and CCO: Sumanto Chattopadhyay
Creative head (Mumbai) and executive creative director: Anuraag Khandelwal
Co-chairman and CEO: Kapil Arora
Head of office (west): Krishnendu Paul
Creative team: Vihar Pathkar, Ramkrishna Raorane, Mahesh Kawathkar, Mangesh Lotikar, Aditya Narayan
Servicing: Sachin Ramchandani, Denise Fernandes
Planning: Rishabha Nayyar
Production house: Superfly Films
Director: Anuraag Khandelwal
Producer: Samson Vasave