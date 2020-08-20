Saffola extols its honey's purity in new ad

It's perhaps the first time, we see a scientist in a lab coat examine honey's purity under a microscope in an ad.
During this time of the pandemic, anything that helps us to keep our body healthy is welcome. One of the best products we can consume for good health is honey; it's said a glass of warm water mixed with honey and lime every morning is a potent solution to flush out toxins from our body and it's an excellent alternative to sugar.
While honey is indeed beneficial, one of the worries regarding it is about its purity; adulterated honey is sham and doesn't offer any health benefits. It seems Saffola Honey kept this point in mind when it released an ad, made by 82.5 Communications, whose title reads, "Saffola Honey - 100% Pure 100%"
The YouTube description of the ad, however, caught out eye: "Every batch of Saffola Honey is tested using the most advanced NMR Test (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) in one of the best-in-class German laboratories to ensure that it is pure, free from any form of adulteration and with no added sugar."
Please note, it's perhaps the first time, we see a scientist in a lab coat examine honey's purity under a microscope in an ad. It's a telling sign of the times we're in and the stress we lay on what's inside a box and how safe it is for us.
Saffola v Dabur
But it's not all smooth sailing as of now for the Marico brand. When Saffola honey was launched, it didn't sit well with Dabur which filed a case in the Delhi High Court against Marico because it “imitated” the bottle, trade-dress, label and packaging of Dabur’s honey as per an Economic Times report. We will keep you updated on this.