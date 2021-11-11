Saffola Honey’s latest ad assures consumers of purity with written proof on packaging

It aims to raise awareness about the need for consumers to demand proof of the claims of quality and purity of the products they consume.
The latest TVC of Saffola Honey, featuring actress Priya Mani, highlights its commitment to delivering high-quality, zero-adulteration products to its consumers and that too with written proof.
Launched in June 2020 Marico's Saffola Honey scored over its competitors last year when it was found to be one among three brands that cleared the purity test. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on 2 December, 2020 said major honey brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami (Zandu Pure Honey) had failed a key purity test conducted by a German laboratory.
Out of the 13 honey brands’ samples, the CSE had sent for testing, Saffola Honey was the only big brand among the three which cleared the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test that is administered across the world to test honey for its purity. While the test is not a norm in India, it is mandatory for honey meant for export.
This ad once again reminds consumers that they are the ‘purest’ honey available in the market. And what’s more- it’s packaging clearly states its purity standards.
The TVC shows a lady seeking written proof for everything with ‘Kaha likha hai?’ This panders to the popular mindset that a claim needs to be written down to be sure of its credibility. She asks the same question to the salesman at a supermarket when he claims that Saffola Honey is 100% pure. He then asks her to refer to the pack which mentions it passes all government standards and is NMR tested for sugar adulteration.
Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales and Chief Executive Officer, New Business, Marico Limited commented, “While honey is a popular natural sweetener and is consumed by many in India, the adulteration in honey through added sugar is a widespread problem. At Saffola, we are committed to delivering only the best-in-class products sourced, processed, and delivered to the consumer by following the highest levels of quality controls and standardisation. Saffola Honey is tested through one of the most advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance testing techniques in specialised laboratories of Germany to ensure Saffola honey is free from any added or exogenous sugar. We are also delighted to collaborate with Priya Mani for our TVC, which aims to generate a conversation around the need for Indian consumers to demand the certification of purity and quality of the products they consume.”
Priya Mani said, “Saffola has always been a trusted partner for India’s quest towards a healthy lifestyle. With Saffola Honey, Marico Limited has taken the superior quality they are known for a step further, by creating a product that does not compromise on anything and is accredited with the famed NMR certification. I am honoured to be associated with Saffola Honey and am excited to bring lasting change into people’s lives with this campaign.”
