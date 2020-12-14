Saffola Honey's new ad touts honey that is '100% pure' with purity certificate

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales and Chief Executive Officer, New Business, Marico Limited, said, “Each and every batch of Saffola Honey is independently tested using one of the most advanced tests in the world using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology in the best in class German laboratories. We believe in transparency and want to assure our consumers of our testing processes and results. By enabling consumers to receive the Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity reiterates our ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and public health safety.”