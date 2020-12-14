Saffola Honey's new ad touts honey that is '100% pure' with purity certificate

Saffola now promises to issue 'purity certificates' if consumers send in the batch number on the honey bottles they purchased.
There have been doubts recently in consumers minds regarding the quality of honey. To put consumer doubts at rest, Saffola is encouraging consumers to receive their very own Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity for every bottle they buy to be completely assured of the quality.
Saffola Honey, which is entirely sourced from Indian beekeepers, is manufactured at a USFDA registered plant with state-of-the-art technology ensuring robust quality checks.
The ad also claims that it is also compliant with each of the quality parameters mandated by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). A press note claims that Saffola guarantees every batch of Saffola Honey is NMR tested (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance test), which is one of the most advanced tests in the world and is considered the gold-standard for detecting adulteration in honey.
The honey is tested at the stage of packaging to ensure there is no added sugar in the final product. Every batch of Saffola Honey is tested using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology in the best in class laboratories to ensure that the honey is 100 per cent pure, free from added sugars and free from any form of adulteration.
Honey processing and packaging are areas of significant potential contamination, so it is important that every batch of the final product is required to be tested in order to ensure it is 100 per cent pure and free from any adulteration. Testing with NMR technology is globally recognized as one of the most powerful methods for detection of adulteration, ensuring authenticity and quality control in honey.
The press note mentions that Saffola Certificate of Purity is a food quality and assurance certificate, which signifies that every Saffola Honey bottle sold guarantees consumers, top standards for quality and safety with 100 per cent pure honey that is free from any adulteration and free from added sugar.
Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales and Chief Executive Officer, New Business, Marico Limited, said, “Each and every batch of Saffola Honey is independently tested using one of the most advanced tests in the world using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology in the best in class German laboratories. We believe in transparency and want to assure our consumers of our testing processes and results. By enabling consumers to receive the Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity reiterates our ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and public health safety.”
Consumers can receive the Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity for their Saffola Honey bottle by sending an image of the batch no of the bottle to csc@marico.com. This certificate assures them that from beehives to the pack, Saffola Honey goes through 60+ quality checks, including a thorough NMR testing in one of the best-in-class German laboratories.