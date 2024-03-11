Saffola Masala Oats launches new campaign, expanding offerings to appeal to diverse segments

“Words are memory triggers, and our brains leap to associate them with unconnected things that we care about. Truth is, all of us care about food. And while our immediate instinct might be to indulge, our inner ‘voice of reason’ often holds us back. The mental tug-of-war between taste and health, craving and denial, is charmingly human. Every brand needs a rallying cry, and ‘Dil ko na kar mana’ is Saffola Masala Oats telling foodies everywhere that they’re in good hands. Our campaign of digital-first 20 seconders shows how the dilemma meets its delicious end with the new range of Saffola Masala Oats,” says Ram Cobain, chief creative officer - Mullen Lintas.