Saffola Masala Oats' new campaign nudges Sanjay Manjrekar to “Behave”

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer- India and foods business, Marico said, “We're thrilled to have Sanjay Manjrekar for this campaign. His playful and relatable personality perfectly complements the campaign's light-hearted approach, highlighting the brand's ability to satisfy cravings without compromising on health and taste. Cricket, especially with this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is synonymous with passion and energy, just like the emotions we experience around snacking. Sanjay's presence brings that same kind of excitement to the campaign, reminding viewers that Saffola Masala Oats becomes their go-to choice for those who seek both health and taste in their snacks, especially during the high-octane environment of this tournament."