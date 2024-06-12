Saffola Masala Oats' new campaign nudges Sanjay Manjrekar to “Behave”

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by Madison Communications, written by Mullen Lintas and executed by Disney+ Hotstar Creative Works.
Marico’s Saffola Masala Oats launches a new campaign during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 featuring Sanjay Manjrekar, an Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer. In the video, Manjrekar is being nudged to “Behave” in the face of his own snack cravings. The new campaign takes a light-hearted approach by capitalising on Manjrekar's iconic "Behave" moment during the recent Premier League 2024, in order to promote healthier snacking choices.
The two commercials, conceptualised by Madison Communications, written by Mullen Lintas and executed by Disney+ Hotstar Creative Works, take viewers on a journey with Manjrekar as he prepares for a cricket match. Initially tempted by the familiar yet unhealthy snacks of samosas and spring rolls, Manjrekar is humorously reminded of his past advice to the crowd – "Behave!" – in a playful reference to a well-known incident.
Caught between his desire for taste vs health consciousness, Manjrekar discovers a delightful solution - Saffola Masala Oats. The commercial not only showcases the product ingredients such as oats, veggies and desi spices in their full glory, but also highlights its quick and easy preparation, thus transforming from a pack into a delicious bowl of oats with a convenient three-minute timer.
Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer- India and foods business, Marico said, “We're thrilled to have Sanjay Manjrekar for this campaign. His playful and relatable personality perfectly complements the campaign's light-hearted approach, highlighting the brand's ability to satisfy cravings without compromising on health and taste. Cricket, especially with this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is synonymous with passion and energy, just like the emotions we experience around snacking. Sanjay's presence brings that same kind of excitement to the campaign, reminding viewers that Saffola Masala Oats becomes their go-to choice for those who seek both health and taste in their snacks, especially during the high-octane environment of this tournament."
Jolene Solanki, chief operating officer- Madison Media Ultra, said, “Snacking and sports go hand in hand, while many snacking brands take this opportunity to be present during the sport, we at Madison believe that just being present with the regular TVC will only build awareness. Brands spend a huge amount of money on sporting events but very few focus on blending both media and creative together and be relevant, that’s when you make your investments work harder. Conceptualizing the idea and creating a special creative with Sanjay Manjrekar and his famous, trendy line “Behave” along with Saffola Masala oats helped us be relevant during the ICC Men’s T20 World cup 2024.”
This new ad cleverly addresses the consumer's constant need for snacks that fulfil their emotional desires. However, when faced with unhealthy options, a moment of conscious decision-making becomes evident, leading to a preference for choices that seamlessly blend health and taste. The ad captures the brand's core message: "Bindaas Saffola Masala Oats bana, Dil ko na kar mana."
The advertisement has been featured on Disney+ Hotstar during their exclusive LIVE cricket show, Caught & Bold and also during the innings break at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The campaign will also be amplified across social media platforms.