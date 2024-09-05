Saffola Oats brings Onam traditions to life with a new film and festive packaging

Speaking about the campaign, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer - India & Foods Business (Marico), says, “Onam is a time of joy, togetherness, and a celebration of cultural heritage. We wanted to create a campaign that celebrates this spirit while offering a nutritious twist in the beloved Onam delicacies by incorporating oats. The film beautifully illustrates how incredibly versatile oats are, it not only blend seamlessly into any dish but also elevate the flavour. We hope that through this campaign, we can inspire families to enjoy the best of both worlds – the traditional flavours of Onam and the versatility of Saffola Oats. To complement the occasion, we've also introduced new packaging that beautifully captures the spirit of Onam.”