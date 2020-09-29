Saffolalife talks about the ‘unseen stress’ women face every day

In a poignant ad by Mullen Lintas, Saffolalife urges us to put our hero without a cape and her heart first this World Heart Day.
A woman wears many masks: A mother, a daughter, a wife, a homemaker, a professional, a friend and more. She dons all these roles without anyone noticing the stress it puts on the heart.
In a poignant ad film conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, Saffolalife, a not-for-profit initiative by Marico Limited, has kickstarted the #CareForHerHeart campaign. It highlights the stress that women go through every day as they play multiple roles (increased manifold from the lockdown onwards) and urges her loved ones to put her and her heart first this World Heart Day.
Commenting on the campaign, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “Committed to creating a Heart Healthy India, Saffolalife has undertaken various initiatives aimed at encouraging people to adopt a proactive healthy lifestyle over the past few years.
This year on World Heart Day, we have launched a heart-warming digital campaign, which brings forth the importance of recognising the unseen stress faced by women in their daily lives and the impact it may have on their heart. Through our continuous efforts to drive awareness around heart health, we are urging everyone to recognise this unseen stress on women and step up to care for her heart.”
Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, chief creative officers, Mullen Lintas said, “Every year on World Heart Day, Saffolalife throws light on a subject related to heart health issues which are not known to many. This year, it was a two word brief 'Unseen Stress' in women's everyday life and the film was to be an eye-opener.
Given the deluge of campaigns around the World Heart Day, the challenge was also to make it clutter-breaking. Finally, when we cracked the idea of showing a woman doing her everyday work while the voice-over is of a man who is complaining about everyday office stress, got everyone excited. We hope this film and this campaign makes all of us realize, that the everyday stress levels in a woman's life are not good for her heart.”
