Sahi’s new film urges traders to upgrade their tools for speed

Sahi, a new-age trading platform, has launched its latest digital video campaign (DVC) titled 'Aa gaya High Performance ka Zamaana'. The campaign positions Sahi as a platform built for speed, intelligence, and high performance - encouraging India’s traders to shed outdated systems in favor of modern, AI-powered trading tools.
The film, set against a cinematic backdrop, captures traders deleting slow applications, decluttering workspaces, and switching to streamlined workflows - mirroring the cultural sentiment of renewal and progress. Through its Sahi Charts feature, the platform highlights real-time market insights, rapid execution, and an intuitive interface designed to help users make quick, informed trading decisions.
Dale Vaz, CEO, Sahi, said: “Too many traders today still rely on outdated tools that slow them down when it matters most. This campaign is our call to action to equip traders with the speed, intelligence, and power they need to compete in today’s markets. At Sahi, our mission is to build technology that amplifies their edge to level the playing field.”
Reedhi Mukherjee, head of brand, Sahi, said: “We wanted the film to tap into a universal truth, that the tools you use define your performance. This campaign is a reminder to traders that it’s time to let go of what holds them back and embrace technology built for high performance. At its heart, Sahi isn’t just about charts; it’s about giving traders the power to trade on their own terms.”
Offering trades at Rs 10 per order, Sahi attributes its cost efficiency to a lean operational model and AI-enabled systems across its functions. The campaign serves as both a metaphorical reset and a practical invitation for traders to embrace next-gen trading experiences.