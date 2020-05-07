Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor tell us to disinfect surfaces with "any brand", in Lizol backed film

The 'shot at home' ad campaign urges users to use any brand to disinfect their homes.
Using a celebrity brand endorser seems to be a sure shot way of grabbing audiences' attention, while making an ad amidst lockdown. Another brand to follow this method is Reckitt Benckiser's disinfectant brand Lizol. The company has launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled #DisinfectToProtect. The campaign focuses on educating people on the need for keeping surfaces clean and disinfected to help break the chain of infection.
Commenting on the launch of the awareness campaign, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia, RB Hygiene said, “After our pledge to donate 1 million litres of Lizol and Harpic to support the frontline workers and healthcare institutions across multiple Indian states, we are now looking to educate our consumers with the right information that will help them break the chain of infection.”
The campaign will comprise of several short-educational films all shot at home featuring prominent faces of the film industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ganesh Venktataram & Nisha Venktataram, Twinkle Khanna, Ritesh Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza urging people to stay at home and disinfect frequently used surfaces.
Sukhleen Aneja, CMO and marketing director, RB Hygiene South Asia added “At this point in time, protection and precaution are key to fighting viruses. It has become extremely critical to maintain good hygiene at home by regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, maintaining social distancing etc. These are the only way to help break the chain of this deadly infection. With Lizol’s #DisinfectToProtect campaign we would like to raise awareness on the need for disinfecting not just floors but multiple surfaces like tabletops, kitchen counters, door handles etc. We hope that with this campaign we can do our bit in raising awareness and making the world cleaner and healthier.”
The public service message has been put together by McCann and inculcates necessary steps as has also been suggested by WHO on various platforms such as social distancing, hand washing and home disinfection. Commenting on this Prasoon Joshi, CEO and COO, McCann Worldgroup said, “While we are strictly adhering to the stringent guidelines of staying at home, this public service message is our way of educating people on taking utmost care of their home and their loved ones by keeping surfaces clean and germ free.”