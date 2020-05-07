Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor tell us to disinfect surfaces with "any brand", in Lizol backed film

Sukhleen Aneja, CMO and marketing director, RB Hygiene South Asia added “At this point in time, protection and precaution are key to fighting viruses. It has become extremely critical to maintain good hygiene at home by regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, maintaining social distancing etc. These are the only way to help break the chain of this deadly infection. With Lizol’s #DisinfectToProtect campaign we would like to raise awareness on the need for disinfecting not just floors but multiple surfaces like tabletops, kitchen counters, door handles etc. We hope that with this campaign we can do our bit in raising awareness and making the world cleaner and healthier.”