Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan star in Dubai's 'A Whole New You' tourism campaign

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism announces the launch of its latest campaign, Dubai, A Whole New You featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan across Dubai as they deepen their loving and playful father-daughter relationship, discovering new sides to each other’s personalities. The campaign video showcases their dynamic relationship blossoming further, against the backdrop of Dubai's vibrant landscape.
As two of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, Saif and Sara share a dynamic relationship, marked by openness, candour and playful banter – qualities that strike an emotional chord with viewers against the fitting backdrop of Dubai's spectacular offerings.
The duo gets competitive at the Real Madrid World theme park (the first of its kind in the world), setting the tone for new adventures that Dubai offers. With Saif taking the lead, they have the time of their lives cruising through the waters in a swanky Jet Car, dining at hotspots such as Krasota, the new Instagrammable attraction where every course is themed with an immersive 360 experience, and more. The dazzle of Dubai wins them over, as they discover ‘A Whole New You’ in each other.
Despite representing two different generations, their worlds collide in more ways than one. Saif takes over Sara’s Instagram, and Sara assertively gets behind the wheel in a Jet Car and takes her dad for a ride. The two share an incredible familial bond and time spent together in Dubai, away from their hectic schedules, is priceless. The proverbial apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, we realise, as we watch Sara match her dad’s charisma as well a sense of adventure and spontaneity. Understandably, they are hesitant to head back home.
Drawing from family holidays, the essence of ‘Dubai, A Whole New You’ is of bringing families together to unwind and re-bond in Dubai. Through unique adventures and exciting experiences, Saif and Sara take a break from their everyday hustle to reconnect as a family, coming together to tick off items on their Dubai bucket list and revelling in all that the city has to offer. They share plenty of heartwarming father-daughter moments, and the campaign video is a showcase of how Indian families can also foster stronger connections with each other when travelling.
Bader Ali Habib, regional head of proximity markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said, “As we launch our new campaign, our steadfast focus remains on enriching Dubai's tourism offerings for Indian families. Dubai offers an array of captivating experiences spanning art, culture, adventure, gastronomy, as well as retail and outdoor attractions that are second to none. Through this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to setting global benchmarks in tourism, inviting families across the country to create their own cherished moments in the heart of this vibrant destination.”
Saif Ali Khan shared his thoughts, saying, "It has been an absolute honour to collaborate with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism for their inspiring campaign, 'Dubai, A Whole New You.' Watching Sara grow beyond a daughter into a co-artist, and now working with her, has been a special experience. Our busy schedules often leave us with limited occasions to explore and enjoy activities together, so to see Dubai through her eyes was terrific. It was a great opportunity for us to truly soak in the best of Dubai, experience its incredible offerings, and spend quality time together.”
Sara Ali Khan adds, “It was amazing to discover Dubai through my abba’s eyes, and of course to take him to cute, Instagrammable spots. I love family vacations, and this one was particularly special as it allowed me to hang out with my dad and take him on fun adventures. I love setting off on short getaways from India, and Dubai has something new and interesting to offer every time I visit, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”
The campaign showcases a broad spectrum of activities that promise to appeal to visitors across all age groups, from young couples to kids and parents, making it an exciting travel destination all through the year. For easy-to-plan surprises for the entire family, Dubai also offers a robust roster of attractions and experiences, from thrilling theme parks and watersports activities, to world-class shopping malls and iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa.