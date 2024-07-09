Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan star in Dubai's 'A Whole New You' tourism campaign

Saif Ali Khan shared his thoughts, saying, "It has been an absolute honour to collaborate with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism for their inspiring campaign, 'Dubai, A Whole New You.' Watching Sara grow beyond a daughter into a co-artist, and now working with her, has been a special experience. Our busy schedules often leave us with limited occasions to explore and enjoy activities together, so to see Dubai through her eyes was terrific. It was a great opportunity for us to truly soak in the best of Dubai, experience its incredible offerings, and spend quality time together.”