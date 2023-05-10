Saif Ali Khan becomes brands darling, 4 new endorsements in a month

With his film Adipurush set to release next month, the actor's popularity is once again soaring.
In the last one month, four brands have roped in Saif Ali Khan as their brand ambassador. The products range from gourmet chips to vests. With his film Adipurush set to release next month, the actor's popularity is once again soaring. Khan will be playing the role of Ravana in the film.
The actor is currently the face of around 20 brands including Lays Gourmet, Dollar Lehar, Pizza Hut, Joy Bikes, SELECTED Homme, Godrej Expert, Paras Elaichi, Tata Play, Goldmedal, HBM Gold, Servokon, Impex - LED TVs, Pepperfry, Lux, Boult Audio, Vectus, Littles and his own brand 'House of Pataudi'.
While Khan has endorsed a host of brands in his three-decades long career, his endorsement deals shot up in the last five years after his OTT debut with Sacred Games in 2018. His second OTT show Tandav (2021) seems to have given him a further boost. Last year, he was signed by several brands, including, Pepperfry, Tata Play, Boult Audio, Goldmedal, Servokon, Impex and HBM Gold.
Some of these brands, including Pepperfry and Tata Play, have onboarded Khan with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Popularly called 'Saifeena', they are one of the most popular Bollywood couples. While many brands associate with Khan for his suave and urban appeal, some have presented him in massy roles.
Here are the brands that have signed Khan this year:
Pizza Hut
The brand has roped in Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote its new range of 10 pizzas in its ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign. Khan was cast because the varied roles he has essayed during his career are a simile of the varied moods which call for different kinds of pizzas.
Lays Gourmet
The premium range of slow-cooked kettle chips from Lay’s announced Khan as its first brand ambassador. The nawab from the house of Pataudi has represented Lay’s for many years in the past, making this his second stint with the brand.
The actor is expected to aid in reinforcing that Lay’s Gourmet is not just a regular chip, but a delicately crafted snacking experience that deserves to be savoured.
“Saif today is the Nawab of Bollywood. The kind of fine taste that he exudes, and the way people relate him to that fine taste, is a very apt association that we make. The proposition of Lay’s Gourmet and Saif’s entire aura complement each other fairly well, and hence the ambassadorship," Shailja Joshi, director-marketing, Potato Chips, Category, PepsiCo India, said in an interview to afaqs!.
Dollar Lehar
Saif Ali Khan has recently become the face of Dollar Lehar - the value for money offering within the Dollar portfolio. Through him the brand aims to add to the style quotient of Dollar Lehar and 'reflect his uber-cool persona'. The ad focuses on the coolness factor of Saif to create a differentiator from its other brand 'Bigboss', which has Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador.
Joy e-bike
The electric two-wheelers brand has onboarded Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors. The glamorous and powerful image of the couple is expected to complement the lifestyle and lively products that Joy E-bike offers. Their mass appeal will add more value to the brand reputation and bring the products to life on screen.
"We are pleased to onboard Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements," said Yatin Gupte, chairman and managing director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility.