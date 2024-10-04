Saif Ali Khan brings royal charm to Radico's Royal Ranthambore ad

Radico Khaitan, a IMFL company in India, launches a new brand campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan for its whisky brand – Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection.

The Nawab of Pataudi himself, Saif Ali Khan, brings his apex game, blending his royal heritage with the bold sophistication of Royal Ranthambore Whisky. Saif embodies the perfect balance of nobility and allure, capturing the very essence of Royal Ranthambore Whisky.

Abhishek Khaitan, managing director of Radico Khaitan, remarked on the new campaign, “The new Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky Campaign is a proud moment for us as we redefine luxury in the Indian spirits industry, which we call Indi-Lux. Our whisky embodies the regal essence of Ranthambore and the untamed spirit of its iconic tigers. In Saif Ali Khan, we found the perfect embodiment of this blend of royalty and sophistication. His Nawabi heritage and effortless elegance resonate deeply with the brand's identity.”

In the brand campaign, Saif’s regal charisma dances in perfect harmony with the whisky’s rich, full-bodied flavour. Picture this: Saif, standing tall beside the majestic Ranthambore tiger, effortlessly fusing royal elegance with a modern twist. He embodies smooth sophistication and boldness, just like the whisky itself. This campaign is a celebration of two icons that redefine sophistication and tradition.

“Just as our whisky is a perfect balance of strength and smoothness, Saif seamlessly reflects the same duality. Together, we aim to deliver an unparalleled experience of luxury and tradition to discerning consumers,” he added.

Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan, shared his excitement on the campaign: “This isn’t your average whisky campaign. When we envisioned Royal Ranthambore Whisky, we aimed to bring the concept of sipping royalty to life – and who better to embody that than Saif Ali Khan.

Saif stepped in, took a sip, and let his Nawabi magic weave its spell!”

He continued, “This partnership is more than just a celebrity collaboration; it’s akin to hosting a royal feast, where every detail is meticulously crafted. Saif fits our brand like the perfect finishing touch on a finely aged whisky. Together, we’re creating an experience that goes beyond mere drinking; we’re celebrating a lifestyle steeped in elegance and tradition. So, here’s to crafting more royal moments!”

Saif Ali Khan echoed this sentiment, expressing his excitement about the synergy with Royal Ranthambore Whisky: “This brand is a beautiful blend of tradition and modern luxury, much like my own journey. I’m thrilled to be part of a campaign that truly embodies strength and sophistication, showcasing everything that makes this whisky exceptional. It has character and depth, and I feel honoured to represent such a unique fusion of heritage and contemporary flair.”

The new campaign is released on all major TV networks, outdoor media and digital platforms.