Saif Ali Khan delivers personalised Diwali wishes in Behrouz's AI campaign

Rebel Foods, an internet restaurant company, announced a new campaign for its flagship brand, Behrouz Biryani. Their new campaign, "The Nawabi Surprise” will feature Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and the campaign will use AI to offer customers personalised video messages from the actor.

The week-long campaign begins on October 25, 2024. With every order of Behrouz Biryani, customers will receive a palace-shaped card. The card has an openable door and a hidden QR code that unlocks a personalised video greeting from Saif Ali Khan.

Nishant Kedia, CMO, Rebel Foods said, "This Diwali, we wanted to create something truly memorable for our customers, combining the royal essence of Behrouz Biryani with cutting-edge personalisation. With Saif Ali Khan’s charm and our Nawabi Surprise, we’re bringing a unique blend of tradition and technology to elevate the festive experience. This initiative reflects the brand's deep-rooted traditions while embracing innovative approaches to create a memorable celebration.”

The personalised greeting can be shared on social media and redirected to WhatsApp for easy downloading and forwarding, customers can even generate multiple videos.