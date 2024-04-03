Saif Ali Khan rolls out the red carpet for Behrouz Biryani's 'Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani' range

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand enlists Bollywood actor and Pataudi royal scion as its ambassador, promising to deliver a royal biryani experience.
Rebel Foods homegrown brand, Behrouz Biryani, has announced Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The association focuses on introducing a new ‘Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani’ range, representing the epitome of royal essence. With this collaboration, the premium biryani brand aims to deliver a premium royal biryani experience to its customers.
The partnership between Behrouz Biryani and Saif Ali Khan, for the introduction of the 'Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani' range, is not a mere collaboration, but rather co-creation. Behrouz Biryani is celebrated with the aristocratic legacy that Saif Ali Khan embodies, making him the ideal choice as Behrouz’s brand ambassador.
Adding a regal touch to the brand’s identity, the conglomerate between Behrouz Biryani and Saif Ali Khan primarily circulated across social media platforms via an ad film. Orchestrating the grand launch of Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani’ range, Saif is seen riding in a classic vintage car, accompanied by a royal cavalry of kingsmen and horses. The entire scenario depicts Saif’s royalty, complementing the royal experience that the new biryani range promises to offer with each bite. This spectacle within the ad film captures the essence of Behrouz Biryani's commitment to delivering a royal dining experience.
Speaking of the collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, Nishant Kedia, chief marketing officer- India, Rebel Foods, stated, “This is not just any brand ambassador partnership but a confluence of values, legacy and a commitment to bring the best for our customers. The Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani is a symbol of our dedication to culinary excellence, a deep rooted legacy and our commitment to craftsmanship, much like the roles that Saif is well known for, that resonate with depth and authenticity. We're deeply honoured and excited for this association with Saif and look forward to sharing this royal indulgence with biryani lovers everywhere.”
Saif added, “Embarking on this journey with Behrouz Biryani to bring the 'Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani' to life has been a delicious experience. It's about intertwining the richness of royal culinary traditions with the craftsmanship that Behrouz is renowned for. This collaboration is more than just bringing a dish to the table; it's about reviving a legacy and presenting it with a touch of modernity and elegance, ensuring each serving is reminiscent of a royal dawat.”
The range is now available in Tier 1 cities in the North, South, East, and West markets. The Nawabi Handi biryani range is dum-pukht and packaged in a premium metal handi with accompaniments including Raita, Salan, and Gulab Jamun.