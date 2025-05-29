Saif Ali Khan signed as brand ambassador for Sparsh Pearl

Sparsh Pearl, an Indian bath fittings company with over three decades of presence, has announced the on-boarding of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. This partnership is aimed at strengthening the brand connect with premium consumers and reinforcing its legacy of trust and quality.

As part of the two-year engagement, Saif Ali Khan will be the face of Sparsh Pearl’s comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign, spanning television commercials, digital platforms, OTT media, and outdoor advertising. He will represent the company’s flagship taps range under the Sparsh Pearl brand, as well as FlowShield pipes.

The announcement also comes alongside the unveiling of Sparsh Pearl’s new brand tagline - "Style Kamaal, Chale Saalon Saal”, which reflects the company’s commitment to offering visually appealing and high-durability products that blend style with substance.

With a legacy of delivering rust-free, leak-free, and maintenance-free bath solutions, Sparsh Pearl is now poised to elevate its market presence by targeting India’s upper-class consumers. Known for his timeless elegance and royal persona, Saif Ali Khan mirrors the values Sparsh Pearl seeks to reinforce—luxury, class, and lasting quality.

This major brand development is further complemented by the launch of the new Volto Series, a new range of high-end CP bath fittings.

Naresh Garg, chairman & managing director, Sparsh Pearl, commented: "At Sparsh Pearl, we’ve always believed in raising the bar of excellence. With a strong legacy of 30 years, our vision is to achieve new benchmarks in quality and customer satisfaction. Saif Ali Khan, with his refined persona and enduring legacy in Indian cinema, perfectly aligns with our brand values. We are confident that this association will help us scale new heights and connect deeply with our customers."

Manish Gupta, president – sales & marketing, Sparsh Pearl, said: "Our strength lies in the trust we’ve earned from our wide network of distributors, dealers, and millions of satisfied customers. With Saif Ali Khan joining us, we aim to reach a more premium, urban audience. To support this goal, we are launching an aggressive 360-degree marketing campaign across TV, digital, OTT, and outdoor channels, which will run through the next financial year."

Archit Garg, director, Sparsh Pearl, added: "Innovation and R&D has always been the cornerstone of Sparsh Pearl’s journey to bring advanced, stylish, and user-friendly solutions to the market. Sparsh Pearl’s global footprint now spans over 20 countries, a testament to our dedication to quality and design that resonates beyond borders. With Saif Ali Khan joining us as the face of the brand—an icon with international appeal and fan following across the world—we’re confident this partnership will further strengthen our presence in global markets and open new avenues for strategic expansion."