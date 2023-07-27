Saif and Sara Ali Khan debunk traditional beliefs about motor insurance in ACKO’s latest campaign

Executed by Leo Burnett, the ads portray the contrast between a millennial and a Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
In an effort to break away from the conventional way of buying insurance, the dynamic father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan join forces with India’s leading direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO to unveil its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aims to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portray an engaging contrast between a millennial and a Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
With their fresh and entertaining approach, the ads encourage viewers not just to embrace new-age methods of purchasing insurance but also benefit from the ease and convenience of picking insurance from ACKO. The films also educate customers about the numerous benefits offered by ACKO. These include substantial savings on new car insurance, hassle-free claim settlement via the ACKO app, the freedom to choose preferred garages for car repairs, cashless settlement for predictable repairs, real-time repair updates, and convenient car renewal options. The campaign also emphasizes on the much understated importance of purchasing insurance directly from the insurer with the potential to save up to Rs 36,000 on premiums.
Nitin Khanna, senior director, marketing at ACKO says, "Research told us that people have partial awareness about ACKO’s car insurance offerings, especially around our new car insurance product and claims experience. This can be a hurdle for some customers trying to choose ACKO. Through this campaign, our attempt is to bring to life all the benefits that a consumer stands to get across the insurance journey with ACKO – during purchase, post-purchase, and during claims. We believe that with the bouquet of digital first benefits and experience that ACKO offers, customers do not need to look beyond ACKO for their car insurance needs, and this campaign will nudge them to reconsider their current insurance buying habits.”
“We are delighted to have Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan join us for this campaign. The authentic bond and chemistry between this real-life father-daughter duo bring a unique charm and freshness to this campaign, which also makes the films highly enjoyable," he added.
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett, said, “Auto insurance from ACKO is loaded with some of the most amazing features. All we had to do was to demonstrate them. We found interesting casting in Saif and Sara, and the campaign just came together effortlessly. Bringing alive the unexplored chemistry of this father-daughter duo was more fun than we had imagined.”
The ad films will premiere on July 27 and will be promoted on television, social media, OTT, and digital platforms. The chosen platforms align with the tone of the films, ensuring maximum impact and message delivery to the target audience. The media mix for the campaign also includes radio and OOH.